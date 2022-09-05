NEW YORK (PIX11) — Labor Day is a work day for sanitation crews around New York City.

After dealing with mountains of trash and those issues in the week after the Fourth of July, NYC’s Department of Sanitation scheduled a new approach; 1,600 sanitation workers took to the streets on Monday. It has traditionally been a day off.

They wanted to test an “on-holiday pick-up”and see if they could get ahead of the piles. The department called it an “additional service as collection normally does not take place on the holiday.” Residents were directed to place regular garbage on the curb, as scheduled between 4 p.m. and midnight.

Recycling and compost were changed.

Residents who normally receive Monday recycling collection should place their material out at curbside between 4 p.m. and midnight on the following Sunday, Sept. 11, for pickup on Monday, Sept. 12.

Residents who normally receive Monday curbside composting collection should place their material at the curb between 4 p.m. and midnight Monday evening, for collection beginning the next day, Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Normal service continues through the week for other customers.

In a post to social media as the Monday work day wrapped up, DSNY wrote the “successful Labor Day pilot gets the city cleaner, faster.”

Future holiday operations will be evaluated. Budget increases from Mayor Eric Adams and city council allowed for the additional work beginning this summer, including corner litter bins on the sidewalk.