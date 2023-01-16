NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dry January isn’t just about giving up booze anymore. It’s about imbibing non-alcoholic cocktails and making a full, fun night of it.

In New York City, there are now pop-up dry parties, full-time non-alcoholic drink bars, booze-free dating events, and the Good A-F Awards. That’s the Good “Alcohol Free” Awards for the best mocktail out there.

Lorelei Bandrovschi with “Listen Bar” is organizing the competition and event on Jan. 31 at The Wilson NYC. She told PIX11 News “it just feels so good to be able to get together again and see how the movement has sky-rocketed.” However, Bandrovschi doesn’t call it a mocktail, because she jokingly said “we do call it an alcoholic free cocktail because we’re not mocking anything.”

Every Friday in January, Elizabeth Gascoigne, the owner of “Absence of Proof,” hosts a non-alcoholic speakeasy in the event space Maisie Below under Sechey on Hudson Street. On Monday, Jan. 23, she’s hosting a Bumble dating event at Kobrick Coffee on Ninth Avenue.

Gascoigne told PIX11 News “I think it’s a long-term change, it’s not just for a month. I think people are re-evaluating their relationship with alcohol.”

Abby Ehmann, who is well-known for decades in the New York nightlife scene, opened the sober bar Hekate over the summer on Avenue B. This past weekend, Ehmann told PIX11 News she could barely keep up with demand.

“We have been so slammed, we are out of everything, and then the people who are supposed to replenish our supplies are also out of everything. Dry January is not a new thing, but this year, it’s hit some sort of critical mass,” Ehmann said.