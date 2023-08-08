MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 25-year-old man fled the scene of a motor vehicle accident and died Tuesday morning after falling from the Manhattan Bridge, the NYPD said.

At 1:00 a.m., the man was driving a sedan when he struck an Uber driver operating a white Toyota with a female passenger, police said.

The 25-year-old driver was believed to be intoxicated when he tried to flee the scene of the accident, sources said.

As he was running, he fell through the bridge and landed on the street below on Forsyth and Henry streets. It is believed he may have possibly tried to reach the other side of the bridge, police sources said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Uber driver and the passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were also taken to the hospital.

It remained unclear if the driver was running from the scene or if he intended to jump. The investigation is ongoing.