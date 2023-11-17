GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Say goodbye to the old-school way of washing windows.

New York Drone Cleaning is a company that specializes in high-rise window and building cleaning services. The company uses drones equipped with window-washing technology.

On Friday, New York Drone Cleaning offered a glimpse into the future of window washing at Long Island’s Cradle of Aviation Museum, which features an exhibit highlighting the many practical uses of drones.

