Drone slams into World Trade Center building, gets stuck: NYPD

LOWER MANHATTAN — A drone slammed into a World Trade Center building Monday evening, according to the NYPD.

An NYPD official said a supervisor at the complex was alerted that a drone had struck a building at around 5 p.m. and had become lodged in its façade.

Port Authority officials said the drone struck 7 World Trade Center and was wedged in the steel above the building’s entrance.

Adam Ismail, 22, of Texas, the alleged pilot of the drone, was taken into custody by members of the Port Authority Police Department, officials said.

This is a developing story.

