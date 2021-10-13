A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN — Drivers better be prepared to pay up if they fill up in Manhattan.

As gas prices surge around the nation, the price for a gallon of regular was $4.85 at one station and $5.69 for a gallon of supreme.

U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in September from August as the costs of new cars, food, gas, and restaurant meals all jumped. Gas prices jumped 1.2% last month and have soared more than 42% compared with a year ago. Electricity prices rose 0.8% in September from August.

The energy crisis in Europe and the reduction of oil production in the U.S. have impacted the available supply, driving up the price at the pump.

Back in 2018, a AAA driver survey found that $3 a gallon is a “pain point.” Drivers said they need to cut other parts of their budget to pay for the gas, according to a AAA spokesman.