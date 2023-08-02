MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 20-year-old man was charged Wednesday for allegedly striking multiple people with a stolen car in Midtown, Manhattan, the NYPD said.

Police were called to 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of multiple pedestrians who were struck on the sidewalk, according to the NYPD. Ten people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Kyle Fernandez, 20, of Manhattan. Fernandez was under the influence at the time of the incident, the NYPD said.

Fernandez was charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of fleeing from an officer in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration, all while operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs, according to the NYPD. He was also charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license and driving a motor vehicle on or across a sidewalk both illegally in New York City.