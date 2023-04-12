NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Lexus driver who allegedly owed more than $86,000 in unpaid tolls was among dozens of toll evaders snagged crossing two New York City bridges this month, officials said.

The Lexus owner, who allegedly hadn’t paid $86, 111.82 in tolls and fees, was arrested after driving across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Tuesday, according to the Metropolitan Transit Authority. A Honda driver with a toll debt of $66, 763.02 was also caught on the bridge between Staten Island and Brooklyn, officials said.

The cars were among 63 vehicles seized on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge in a targeted law enforcement effort spanning two days this month, according to the MTA. The drivers who were stopped owed $1.5 million in tolls, officials said.

“These enforcement efforts are critical in securing toll revenue, but most importantly send a message to those who drive unregistered vehicles and those who are intent on breaking the law,” MTA Bridges and Tunnels Interim President Catherine Sheridan said.