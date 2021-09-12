Driver runs red, crashes into NYPD vehicle, injuring 3 officers in the Bronx

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A driver ran a red light in the Bronx early Sunday and crashed into an NYPD vehicle, injuring three officers.

The officers were hurt just before 6 a.m. near Sedgwick Avenue and Stevenson Place, officials said. Their injuries were considered minor.

When the officers got out to investigate, they discovered the driver of the vehicle that hit them had an illegal knife. That driver was arrested on charges for possession of an illegal weapon.

Police have not released the identity of the driver.