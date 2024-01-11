WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver was rescued from flooding on the Bronx River Parkway on Tuesday.

Citizen video shows first responders rescuing the driver from a sunken car on the Bronx River Parkway near Yonkers. As of Thursday, there is no current update on the driver’s condition after being rescued.

A coastal flood warning was in effect in several parts of New York due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

