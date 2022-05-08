NEW YORK (PIX11)— A 72-year-old man riding in a wheelchair died after he was hit by a car in the Bronx Saturday night, police said.

John Dellacava was in his battery-powered wheelchair when he was struck near East Tremont Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue at around 8:14 p.m., police said. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he died of internal injuries, officials said.

Investigators said Dellacava was moving across East Tremont when he was hit by a woman, 25, driving a 2005 Toyota Siena. The driver remained at the scene and no criminality is suspected at this time, police said. The investigation is ongoing.