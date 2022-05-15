NEW YORK (PIX11)—A 62-year-old woman died after she was struck by a van in the Bronx Saturday morning, police said.

The victim, Tian-Rong Lin, was crossing the street on Seward Avenue in Castle Hill when she was hit at around 11 a.m., police said. She was found unconscious and unresponsive at the scene. The victim had body trauma and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Ramon Cedeno-Ortiz was driving a Ford van when he hit the woman while making a left turn onto Seward Avenue, police said. Cedeno-Ortiz remained at the scene and was charged with failure to yield to pedestrian and failure to use due care.