BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman was charged after the NYPD tow truck she was driving struck and killed a 7-year-old boy crossing the street in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

Stephanie Sharp, 54, was charged with motor vehicle failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care. Sharp, a civilian, works as a traffic enforcement agent for the NYPD, officials said.

The 7-year-old boy, identified as Kamei Hughes, was on a scooter while crossing the street with his mother in Fort Greene when he was hit. He died at the scene, according to the NYPD.

Police said Sharp was making a right turn onto North Portland Avenue while towing a car to a Brooklyn pound.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.