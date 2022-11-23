EAST HARLEM (PIX 11) – The death of a 45-year-old man, after he was surrounded by 30 all-terrain vehicle drivers and then attacked by the group in East Harlem, has been deemed a homicide, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Arthur Cooke, was driving along East 125th Street on Nov. 4 when he was hedged by a group of individuals on dirtbikes and ATVs, said police. One of the suspects smashed Cooke’s passenger side mirror, authorities said, causing him to pull over to inspect the damage. Once outside, members of the group assaulted Cooke and threatened him with a gun, police said.

After the attack, while the victim was on the ground, someone stole the victim’s car from the scene, police told PIX11 News. Investigators do not believe the suspect who stole the car was with the group of ATV and dirt bike riders, police said.

First responders transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals Harlem. Cooke died of his injuries on Friday, police said.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning. Police did not provide descriptions of any suspects believed to be involved.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).