NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some humorous highway signs resonated with New York drivers trekking around the state during the holiday weekend.

“Drive drunk and yule be sorry,” said a sign on the Cross Bronx Expressway.

“Stay off the naughty list. Obey the speed limit,” a sign on the Meadowbrook Highway warned.

The New York State DOT put up funny highway signs as part of its holiday safety campaign. (Credit: Danielle Dellilo)

The funny messages are part of a statewide holiday plan designed by the state Department of Transportation, according to an agency spokesperson. The DOT was looking for creative ways to share the safety slogans.

“Our entire communications team from across the state helped come up with ideas and the traffic management center team executed this holiday campaign on our variable message signs, which we plan to keep going throughout 2024,” the spokesperson said.

Drivers may have also seen these clever signs:

“Frosty roads. Go slow”

“Safety is snow joke. Slow down”

“See snow. Take it slow”

“Parkways have low bridges. No trucks or sleighs”

“We saw these while driving the other day. They were entertaining for a long drive lol,” a driver posted on Instagram.

It was unclear when the initiative started.

New Jersey launched a similar campaign last month.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.