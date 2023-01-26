A Ukrainian flag hangs outside Veselka, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jason Birchard was standing on the street when he got a text saying his popular Manhattan eatery, Veselka, was a James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Restuarant.

The third-generation owner thought the text was a prank and responded, “fake news.”

“I couldn’t believe it. It’s a dream come true,” Birchard told PIX11 News on Thursday.

This is the first time the Ukrainian restaurant in the East Village, known for its tasty pierogis, has ever been nominated for the prestigious award, Birchard said. The eatery has been in Manhattan for 69 years.

“Who would have thought a Ukrainian mom-and-pop shop would be recognized for such an honor? It’s amazing. I’m starstruck,” he said.

Veselka was joined by Via Carota in Manhattan in the Outstanding Restaurant category.

Al Coro in Manhattan and West African restaurant Dept. of Culture in Brooklyn were nominated in the Best New Restaurant category. She Wolf Bakery in Brooklyn was a nominee for Outstanding Bakery.

For the drinkers, Manhattan spots Dante and Harlem Hops were recognized in the Outstanding Bars category.

The semifinalists will be whittled down to finalists on March 29 before the winners are announced on June 5 in Chicago.

Check out the full list of James Beard semifinalists here.