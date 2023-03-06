NEW YORK (PIX11) – Drag performers led a protest outside embattled Republican Congressman George Santos’ district office over the weekend.

The demonstrators on Saturday condemned the openly gay lawmaker’s support of anti-LGBTQ legislation that would ban drag shows and his sponsorship of a bill to make the AR-15 the “national gun of the United States,” according to multiple published reports.

The protesters said it’s hypocritical of Santos – who has been accused of performing in drag in Brazil – to align himself with Republicans working to ban drag shows. Santos has denied reports that he competed in a drag queen beauty pageant in Brazil.

Organizers of the protest on Saturday said the event was also a celebration of the House Ethics Committee launching an investigation into several allegations against Santos, including alleged campaign finance violations and an accusation of sexual misconduct.