NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shoppers with stashes of Bed Bath & Beyond coupons better use them up fast; a number of stores in New York and New Jersey are set to close.

More than a dozen Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing between the two states. There are also Harmon and buybuy BABY locations closing in New York and in New Jersey.

The company has been facing financial difficulties. Earlier in the year, Bed Bath & Beyond warned it was considering a number of options, including the possibility of filing for bankruptcy. For now, a spokesperson said closing some stores will allow for an increase in efficiency.

“This store fleet reduction expands the Company’s ongoing closure program of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores,” a spokesperson told Nexstar. “We will update all stakeholders on our plans as they develop and finalize.”

