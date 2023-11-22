BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Crews are working to clear the roads in Flatbush Wednesday morning after an overnight storm caused trees and powerlines to fall onto the roadway.

A utility pole was seen in the road, while another pole was leaning over the roadway. The wires landed on cars, leaving commuters unable to leave their homes due to the hazard.

PIX11 News reached out to the FDNY for comment. No power outages were reported in the area.

