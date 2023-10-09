QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A silver lining was spotted in the sky in Queens after rain drenched the city this past weekend – a double rainbow.

A photo of the beam of light was taken facing east from I-678 right after the rain cleared out Saturday.

The second rainbow may be a little harder to see, but it can be seen above the bright first rainbow. You can see a duller light streak on the right side of the photo.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.