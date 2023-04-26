160 new locations included, with more on the way

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s Department of Transportation unveiled its preliminary map of street closures ahead of 2023’s Open Streets Program on Wednesday.

This year, the initiative will be expanded across nearly 160 locations in the five boroughs and will encompass 300 blocks. Among this year’s new locations are streets in Bushwick and Brownsville in Brooklyn, South Jamaica in Queens, and Soundview in the Bronx.

The city says that Open Streets allows for a range of activities that promote economic development, support schools, and provide new ways for New Yorkers to enjoy cultural programming and build community. According to a recent study published by the DOT, the program has helped increase sales for businesses in open street locations.

The rollout includes three different formats:

1 – Full closure: completely car-free zones, with outdoor dining, community events, and other activities. No parking or vehicle access will be allowed except for emergency vehicles.

2 – Full Closure: schools – Full Closures for public, private, and charter schools to support drop-off and pick-up operations, recess, and outdoor learning. There will also be no parking or vehicle access will be allowed except for emergency vehicles.

3 – Limited local access: Street designated for pedestrians and cyclists to use. Local vehicle access is allowed for limited use only. Traffic will be restricted to vehicles that need to park, pick up, or drop off in the area, as well as emergency and Access-A-Ride utility vehicles. Drivers will be required to travel at five mph or slower on the Open Streets.

A 15-foot emergency lane must always be clear for emergency vehicle access. The days and duration of each closure vary from borough to borough. An interactive map is available here.