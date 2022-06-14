NEW YORK (PIX11) — From poke places to pastry shops, DoorDash revealed on Monday its “100 Most Loved Restaurants” list.

Restaurants across the United States were evaluated based on the food they serve, the service they provide and the overall experience they give to their customers.

“Being ‘Most Loved’ is not just about serving good food, it’s also about being dependable and operationally efficient,” Christopher Payne, president of DoorDash, said in a statement. “These are the restaurants in our local communities that deliver a great meal and always go that extra mile.”

Some of the New York favorites that were included in the list are Emma’s in Deer Park, Sala Thai in Manhattan and Hawaii Poke Bowl in Staten Island. In New Jersey, Tony Boy’s Sandwich House in Livingston and Folklore Artisanal Taco in Chatham Township broke into the 100.

The whole list can be viewed here.