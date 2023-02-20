BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A domestic violence survivor beamed on Monday and showed off her new smile more than 20 years after her ex-husband knocked out her teeth.

Rose Counts, an Ohio woman, came to Brooklyn for a surgical procedure, courtesy of Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein. The doctor caught wind of Counts’ story on social media after she posted that she left her gas station job at Sheetz because of their controversial “smile policy.”

“I want her to look in the mirror and forget about what happened and move on forward,” Dr. Rubinshtein said before the procedure.

Sheetz told PIX11 News’s sister station WTAJ that the company was discontinuing the “smile policy.” Counts said Sheetz offered her a job back, but she has declined and plans to work as a nurse aide.

“I’m excited to be able to have a conversation with someone and not be like, ‘Are they looking at my mouth? I want to hide,’” Counts previously said.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of Domestic or Gender-Based Violence, you can call the NYC 24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-621-HOPE, dial 311 or visit the Family Justice Center in your borough.Find more domestic violence resources online.