DOI commissioner talks de Blasio security investigation, mayor’s response to report

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio is on the defensive after a 47-page report by the Department of Investigations accusing him of misusing his NYPD security detail.

De Blasio on Thursday remained defiant over the allegations, saying he was not taking the report at face value and that there were inaccuracies in the findings.

A day later, DOI Commissioner Margaret Garnett spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about her department’s report and the mayor’s responses to the accusations.

Watch her full interview above, and read the details of the scathing report here.

