DES MOINES, IOWA (PIX11) — A dog has a new home less than two weeks after a New Jersey man allegedly abandoned her at the Des Moines Airport.

Newark man Charles Bigen allegedly left Allie tied up outside the airport on Dec. 29, police said. He was trying to fly home with her, but was unable to because he didn’t have a kennel, so he flew home without her. Bigsen has since been charged with animal abandonment and animal neglect by the Des Moines Police Department.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa was called to the airport to take Allie in.

“We’re happy to tell you that Allie, the dog left at the Des Moines airport, was adopted yesterday by a family who saw her at the airport the day she was abandoned,” the Animal Rescue League wrote Thursday. “Her new family has already reached out to us with an update, saying Allie is settling in very well.”