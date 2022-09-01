NEW YORK (PIX11) — From baseball games to music festivals, it’s a big Labor Day weekend around New York City.

Some people call the holiday weekend the last hurrah of summer. Local businesses are hoping the crowds come out and the season finishes strong.

DJ Vourderis and family operate Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

He says the summer of 2022 was a bit slower than last year. They’re hoping for a strong holiday weekend and will remain open on the weekends through Halloween.

“Our best days are ahead of us. Because we are family business, we do it because we believe in it,” he said.

The Times Square Alliance has compiled visitor data from August. It shows in the average number of daily visitors was 342,511 people. That’s up 64% from 2021 and down just 5.8% from pre-pandemic times three years ago.

That’s the best showing this summer.