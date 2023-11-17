QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Department of Education employee is accused in the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl in Queens, according to authorities.

Police said Yogeshwar Narine, 32, was charged with luring a child, attempted kidnapping, attempted unlawful imprisonment and attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

Narine allegedly tried to pull the teenager into a black SUV as she walked to school near Francis Lewis Boulevard and 113th Road on Wednesday, according to authorities. The girl was able to escape, police said.

