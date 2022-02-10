Doctors worried over blood shortage in US

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For the first time in at least a decade, the nation is facing a national blood crisis. Now students at one Long Island High School are doing their part to help put an end to the dilemma. 

Each year, members of the Key Club at Hempstead High School organize a blood drive in the fall, winter, and spring. This year is critical.

“The reason that we’re calling it a crisis [is that] we started to see a decline back in the fall that we were at never really ready able to catch up with. Since the beginning of the year, 600 blood collection events had to be canceled and that represents about 20,000 units of blood,” American Red Cross regional CEO Mary Barneby told PIX11 News.

With a resurgence of COVID variants and recent extreme weather events, the blood shortage has reached epic proportions, says Barneby. As a result, doctors face a difficult task of evaluating transfusion requests, making decisions carefully, and improvising.

Medical officials say donating blood is essential to bringing an end to the crisis because every donation has a huge impact. For more information on how you can donate, visit the American Red Cross.

