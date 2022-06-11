NEW YORK (PIX11) — When a man was found early June 2, he did not know his own name, age or address, police said Saturday. The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man, who is believed to have dementia.

The unidentified man was taken to an Upper West Side hospital about 5:40 a.m. on June 2, police said. The man only speaks Spanish.

He’s described as being about 80 years old. He’s 5-feet-7-sinches tall, 150 pounds and partially bald, according to officials.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).