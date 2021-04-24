DMX memorial in NYC: Street closures, traffic delays for procession to Brooklyn

DMX performs at Masters Of Ceremony 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 28, 2019. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The NYPD warned New York City motorists of major road closures and likely traffic delays on Saturday as a memorial procession for late rapper DMX makes its way from Yonkers to Brooklyn.

The procession, which included motorcycles and a monster truck carrying the rapper’s coffin, began around 12:30 p.m.

Watch AIR11 video over the scene.

Police said motorists should anticipate temporary road closures along the following route: South on Major Deegan Expressway to the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge to the westbound Grand Central Parkway.

The memorial service for DMX, who’s real name is Earl Simmons, will take place at the Barclays Center around 4 p.m.

Attendance is restricted to only family and friends due to COVID guidelines, but you can watch the service live on DMX’s YouTube page.

On Sunday, a “home-going” service will air live at 2:30 p.m. on BET.

DMX, who grew up in Yonkers and called New York home, was hospitalized in White Plains after suffering a heart attack on April 2 and died a week later on April 9, his attorney Murray Richman told PIX11 News. He was 50 years old.