DMX memorial: Everything to know about this weekend’s Brooklyn service

NEW YORK — Yonkers native DMX will be celebrated in what his Instagram page describes as a “Celebration of Life” and a “home-going” Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

DMX last played the Barclays Center in 2019. His memorial service is expected to be a high-profile and emotional event.

Where and when is the service?

The celebration will take place Saturday at Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11217.

The memorial begins at 4 p.m.

Can I go?

Attendance is restricted to family and close friends due to COVID guidelines.

How can I watch the service?

DMX’s memorial service will be streamed live to rapper/actor’s YouTube page.

On Sunday, a “home-going” service will air live at 2:30 p.m. on BET.

The Mount Vernon native, who grew up in Yonkers and called New York home, was hospitalized in White Plains on April 2 and died a week later on April 9 after suffering a heart attack, his attorney Murray Richman told PIX11 News.

DMX made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The multiplatinum selling album was anchored by several hits including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Get At Me Dog” and “Stop Being Greedy.”

The rapper had four other chart-topping albums including “…And Then There Was X,” “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood,” “The Great Depression” and “Grand Champ.” He has released seven albums and earned three Grammy nominations. By 2014, DMX had become one of the best-selling rappers in history, moving over 23.3 million copies worldwide.

After the rapper’s untimely death, a Queens artist and Bronx restaurant owner came together to plan a mural honoring the New York music legend.

PIX11 was on the scene as local artist Andaluz was hard at work on the mural. Andaluz is known for art like his mural tributing Kobe Bryant outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

DMX, also known as Earl Simmons, was 50 years old.