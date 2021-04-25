DMX funeral: How to watch rapper’s homegoing celebration

People gather for a “Celebration of Life Memorial” for rapper DMX at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

NEW YORK — Family and friends of DMX will say a final farewell to the rapper on Sunday during a private funeral followed by a livestreamed homegoing celebration.

DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, was hospitalized in White Plains after suffering a heart attack on April 2 and died a week later on April 9, his attorney Murray Richman told PIX11 News. He was 50 years old.

His funeral was scheduled to be held at an undisclosed location in the New York area and was restricted to only family and close friends.

However, the public can watch the homegoing celebration live on BET’s website or Twitter account.

The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and follows a memorial service that was held on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

DMX was immortalized as a man beloved by his family, honored for his strong faith and respected as one of hip-hop’s greatest icons at Saturday’s memorial service, with several heartfelt speeches from those who knew the rapper best.

The speakers included friends Swizz Beatz and Nas, as well as his daughter, who rapped in honor of her father.

Kanye West and Busta Rhymes were among the big names who attended the two-hour ceremony. The service was closed to the public and restricted to close friends and family because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a touching moment, DMX’s 15 children gathered on stage to talk — and sometimes rap — about the star as a father who taught them such lessons as “always say thank you,” “be kind to everyone,” and that being afraid can sometimes show a person how to be brave.

“Our father is a king. Our father is an icon,” eldest son Xavier Simmons said, adding that he was honored to be his son: “This man deepened my ability to love.”

Before the service, a massive black big-wheel truck with the words “LONG LIVE DMX” on the side of the vehicle carried DMX’s shiny red casket for more than 15 miles from Yonkers, New York — where the rapper grew up — to the Barclays Center. A plethora of motorcycles trailed the truck during the procession before arriving at the arena, where thousands of people crowded the streets.

Thousands of motorcycle riders surrounded the monster truck, revving up their engines. Others gathered at the arena while some of DMX’s biggest songs from “Where The Hood At” and “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” blared from the crowd’s speakers.

Rapper DMX’s casket is carried in the back of a monster truck from Yonkers to Brooklyn for a memorial service on April 24, 2021. (Credit: AIR11)