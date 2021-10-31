DMV urges New Yorkers to upgrade to a Real ID before deadline

New Yorkers will need a Real ID if they want to fly domestically after the federal deadline (credit: New York State DMV)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is urging New Yorkers to upgrade to a Real ID before the federal deadline if they want to fly domestically. The deadline is May 3, 2023.

“Don’t wait until the last minute,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Get your Real ID today and you’ll be ready to fly anywhere in the U.S., at any time in the future.”

The DMV said nearly 5 million New Yorkers have already upgraded to a Real ID. Schroeder said the current pace of upgrades is not enough to ensure every New Yorker who wants to fly is able to before the deadline.

“If your license is up for renewal, you can get a Real ID at no additional cost,” said Schroeder. “A standard license will no longer be accepted to fly within the U.S., so the best time to get a Real ID is now, especially if you are renewing a license.”

Customers whose licenses are not up for renewal can get a Real ID for $12.50. A Real ID is also needed to enter some federal buildings.

You can also upgrade to an Enhanced License instead of a Real ID. The enhanced license meets the same federal requirement as a Real ID and can be used as identification when returning to the United States from Canada, Mexico and some countries in the Caribbean.

More information about Real ID and how to upgrade is available on the DMV website.