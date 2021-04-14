DMV reminds motorcyclists to renew registrations by April 30

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding motorcycle owners to renew their registrations by April 30.

Motorcycles are registered for one year and all motorcycle registrations expire on April 30. Renewals can be done online, including first time registrations.

You cannot renew a registration that is suspended or revoked, has been expired for more than a year, or if the motorcycle has not been inspected in the past 12 months. If the registration is expired for more than a year, you will have to reregister it at a DMV office or by mail.

Motorcycles must be inspected at least once every 12 months at a station the DMV has licensed to perform motorcycle safety inspections. Customers should look for a yellow and black sign reading “Official NYS Motorcycle Inspection Station.”

To be operated on public roadways, motorcycles must have liability coverage. This applies to motorcycles registered out-of-state as well as to those registered in New York.