NEW YORK (PIX11) — Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, will be a New York City school holiday starting next year, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

“We’ve done this before, identifying holidays,” Adams said at a press conference Thursday. “We’ve done it with Eid, we’ve done it with Lunar New Years. We do it with so many other days and so many other cultures that we acknowledge.”

Diwali is a five-day festival celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs and takes place on Oct. 24 this year. The holiday would replace Anniversary Day on the school calendar. Anniversary Day celebrates the founding of the first Sunday schools in Brooklyn.

Queens Assemblywoman Jennifer Rajkumar introduced the bill that, if approved in Albany, would allow Adams to declare Diwali an official 2023 school holiday.

“The time has come to recognize over 200,000 New Yorkers of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain faiths who celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights,” Rajkumar said.

Adams previously vowed that Diwali would become a public school holiday during his time in office. However, that didn’t come to fruition for the 2022-23 school year.

Despite this, an Adams spokesperson said making Diwali a school holiday will be one of the mayor’s legislative priorities for next year.

Students within New York City public schools started an online petition calling on Adams to fulfill his commitment. Diwali is already a school holiday in some private schools in New York City and in some districts on Long Island, according to the petition.