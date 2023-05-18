An NYPD Harbor Unit boat searches the Harlem River on May 18, 2023. (AIR11)

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The NYPD sent its scuba team into the Harlem River late Thursday morning and secured a crime scene near the Madison Avenue Bridge after a body was found, according to multiple sources and video captured by AIR11.

The discovery was made near where two boys, ages 11 and 13, were seen before they were reported missing, according to multiple police sources. Police have not said whether the body that was discovered Thursday morning is connected to the search for the boys.

Multiple police sources told PIX11 News the body was brought by the NYPD Harbor Unit to Randall’s Island.

Alfa Barrie, 11, and Garrett Warren, 13, were last seen together near the 145th Street Bridge on Friday evening. A police search was conducted Friday night and again on Tuesday. The NYPD Harbor Unit scoured the area along the Harlem River, searching for the boys.

NYPD helicopters buzzed over the Harlem River Thursday morning as the divers began their work and the Medical Examiner arrived on Randall’s Island.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.