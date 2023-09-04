LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – A diver discovered a body as rescuers responded to a boat collision in the Great South Bay Sunday night, Suffolk police said.

Police said one of the boats’ operators, 53-year-old Louis Deritis, was thrown into the water after his boat capsized following the crash 10:40 p.m. He has not been found as of Monday morning, according to authorities.

His wife, identified by police as 50-year-old Renee Deritis, was discovered in the hull by fire rescue divers.

The operator and passengers in the other boat were uninjured, police said.

Suffolk police are investigating the crash.