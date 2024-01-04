NEW YORK (PIX11) – Long Island Rail Road trains are being canceled or delayed out of Grand Central due to a disabled train ahead on the track Thursday evening, officials said.

The Far Rockaway, Hempstead, Port Jefferson, Port Washington, and West Hempstead branches are experiencing cancelations or delays due to the issue. Some of the delays are averaging 35-40 minutes, according to the LIRR.

The LIRR is providing service updates on social media.

