Dirt bikes ‘creating havoc’ on NYC streets, officials say

THE BRONX — New legislation being proposed to curb illegal dirt bikes and ATVs in the city became a priority for officials Thursday.

City Councilman Mark Gjonaj wants to increase fines and penalties for reckless riders.

Gjonaj said the issues surrounding the bikes have reached a crisis level.

During the first part of 2021, eight people were been killed and 350 people have been injured, according to police.

The NYPD said it can’t do much enforcement for safety reasons; officers are not allowed to chase riders down.

Instead, officers often have to wait to catch dirt bikers when they’re refueling at gas stations, they said.

The proposed legislation will also give the NYPD more power to track illegal dirt bikes.

“This chaos must end,” Gjonaj said. “These motorcycles are endangering not only pedestrians and other motorists, but are creating havoc and lawlessness in the city.”

Currently, the fine for operating dirt bikes in the city is $500 for a first offense and $1,000 for additional offenses. Under the new bill, those fines would go up to $750 and $1,500, respectively.