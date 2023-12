NEW YORK (PIX11) — This week we remember the murderous attack on commuters 30 years ago known as the Long Island Railroad Massacre.

Colin Ferguson opened fire on a train as it pulled into the Merillon Avenue station in Garden City, N.Y. on Dec. 7, 1993. Six people were killed, and 19 others injured.

At the time, the tragedy brought an outcry over gun safety.

Charlie Minn, director of the documentary “Long Island Railroad Massacre,” talks about the tragedy.