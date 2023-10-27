NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was a scary Halloween costume bowl like none other at Cipriani on South Street.

The night was called Scary Tales and Deadtime Stories and some big names have come out for the New York restoration project fundraiser.

It was a parade of perhaps the scariest, most colorful, and most original costumes ever at the New York Restoration Project’s 27th annual Halloween gala.

There was Cruella Deville with some of her 101 Dalmatians. Also, a frightening flock of birds from the Hitchcock movie with a fearful Tippy Hedron running for her life.

The tooth fairy was also in the house as were Moldilocks and lots of creepy dolls.

The person judging the costume contest was Broadway producer Jordan Roth.

“The moment I heard the theme was Scary Tales and Deadtime Stories immediately thought of the evil queen from Snow White and the seven circles of hell,” Roth told PIX11 News.

Designer Zach Posen created Roth’s costume.

The attention to detail for every creation was truly amazing and those participating said it was well worth it to raise money for the New York Restoration Project founded by Bette Midler in 1995.

“New York Restoration Project has been cleaning and greening New York City for close to 30 years,” Lynn Kelly, the executive director of NYRP told PIX11 News. “We are an environmental justice organization and we do it in neighborhoods that have little or no green space,” Kelly said.

Myles Frost, who won a Tony for Michael Jackson the Musical was the master of ceremonies.

“To be the emcee for this group who does so much for New York, it’s just a beautiful thing to be a part of,” Frost told PIX11 News.

Frost showed off his Tony award-winning Michael Jackson moves.

One of those being honored was Clive Davis, the renowned music producer, dressed as the opera’s phantom.

“Bette Midler had the vision but more importantly she implemented that vision,” Davis told PIX11 News. “The cause is great. I’m humbled to be honored, frankly,” he added.

Among the performers are Dionne Warwick and Chloe.