MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Dinner and a movie is a classic date combo and you’ll soon be able to do both at the same spot.

A dine-in movie theater is set to open this summer in Manhattan. The eight-screen theater will be LOOK Dine-in Cinemas first New York City location.

Moviegoers at the West 57th Street theater near 11th Avenue can order food and drinks from mobile devices, or call a server over to select dining options, according to LOOK. There will also be a bar area for theatergoers to visit before or after a show.

The screening rooms range in size from 20 to 172 seats, according to a press release. The theater will show small independent film screenings along with first-run movie premiers. There will also be corporate and VIP events.

“LOOK believes in the power of cinemas as a force for good, to bring communities together through its showmanship, luxury dine-in experience, an amazing bar, diverse content and support of the creative community,” LOOK Cinemas CEO Brian Schultz said. “57 WEST connects us with an exciting community of film and food lovers that we are excited to welcome into our family.”