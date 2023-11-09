UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – Three diamond necklaces were stolen from the Macy’s in Roosevelt Field Mall in Uniondale Wednesday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

A man walked into the department store around 11:30 a.m., according to authorities. He then allegedly went over to the jewelry department, struck the glass countertop, and reached into the display case to take the necklaces, police said.

The necklaces are worth around $30,000, according to authorities.

Police describe the man as being around 25 years old and 5’7″. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black face mask, white gloves and black sneakers with a white sole.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

