Despite de Blasio pledge, no paid Juneteenth holiday for city workers

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at Lincoln Center, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — New York City municipal workers are not getting a paid Juneteenth holiday this year, despite a pledge last year from Mayor Bill de Blasio to make it one.

Juneteenth, on June 19th, marks the day in 1865 that enslaved Black people in Texas were told by Union soldiers that they had been freed.

Last year, de Blasio said it would be “an official city holiday” starting this year. But the city would need to have labor negotiations with the unions representing city workers.

As of Thursday, there have been discussions but no negotiations, according to the city.

President Joe Biden on Thursday made Juneteenth a federal holiday.