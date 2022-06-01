NEW YORK (PIX11) — Following a mass shooting that left 21 dead in Uvalde, Texas, New York City is considering safety measures to make city residents safer.

“It is crystal clear, it’s more important than ever that we do everything we can to keep our youngest New Yorkers safe and protected,” Department of Education Chancellor David Banks said. “And that vital work starts with our communities, our friends, our neighbors coming together to support one another to keep this city safe.”

One of those options, which Banks referenced the day after the shooting, is locking up schools.

Banks said, in a meeting with the head of the principals’ union, it was suggested that the front doors of schools be locked once students are inside. If anyone wanted to enter after that, they would need to request permission to buzz in.

“They need to do something where we can stop and we can identify who’s coming in our schools,” Banks added. “It shouldn’t be such easy access.”

Currently, New York City schools are not locked up once students are inside, Banks said. Visitors also don’t need to identify themselves before entering school buildings. If someone wanted to do harm, Banks added, “they will be stopped by a school safety officer, but they’re already in the building.”

When pressed on why city schools don’t decide to lock up effective immediately, Banks said “nothing is easy in New York.”

“There are conversations that you have to have with lots of people,” Banks said. “But we are certainly looking at that right now.”

During an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Monday, Mayor Eric Adams mentioned the gun crisis in New York City schools. The same week 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire inside a Texas elementary school, New York City recovered three guns inside city schools, according to the mayor.

One 15-year-old boy had two loaded guns inside his backpack, Adams said. The next day, a 13-year-old boy was found with a loaded gun inside another school.

“We are making sure that we continue to have the drills with our school safety officers inside our schools, school safety agents inside our schools to be prepared. And we are,” Adams added.