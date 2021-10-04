Demonstrators protest NYC vaccine mandate, knock over COVID testing tent in Manhattan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this frame grab from video, a protester pulls down the canopy tent for a COVID-19 mobile testing site as an anti-vaccine mandate demonstration passes by, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in New York. A COVID-19 vaccination requirement for teachers and other staff members took effect in New York City’s sprawling public school system Monday in a key test of the employee vaccination mandates now being rolled out across the country. (Brendan Gutenschwager via AP)

NEW YORK — A COVID-19 vaccination requirement for teachers and other staff members took effect in New York City’s sprawling public school system Monday in a key test of the employee vaccination mandates now being rolled out across the country.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said 95% of the city’s roughly 148,000 public school staffers had received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday morning, including 96% of teachers and 99% of principals.

Some people vocally opposed to vaccine mandates did protest Monday. Video posted to social media showed demonstrators marching in locations around the city, including outside a Department of Education building in Brooklyn, carrying signs saying things such as: “Resist Medical Tyranny!”

Another video showed people overturning a COVID-19 testing facility’s tent as the protesters marched passed it.

The vaccination mandate in the nation’s largest school system does not include a test-out option, but does allow for medical and religious exemptions. It was supposed to go into effect last week but was delayed when a federal appeals court granted a temporary injunction. An appeals panel reversed that decision three days later and a request to the Supreme Court for an injunction was also denied.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter