Demonstrators protest NYC vaccine mandate, knock over COVID testing tent in Manhattan

In this frame grab from video, a protester pulls down the canopy tent for a COVID-19 mobile testing site as an anti-vaccine mandate demonstration passes by, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in New York. A COVID-19 vaccination requirement for teachers and other staff members took effect in New York City’s sprawling public school system Monday in a key test of the employee vaccination mandates now being rolled out across the country. (Brendan Gutenschwager via AP)

NEW YORK — A COVID-19 vaccination requirement for teachers and other staff members took effect in New York City’s sprawling public school system Monday in a key test of the employee vaccination mandates now being rolled out across the country.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said 95% of the city’s roughly 148,000 public school staffers had received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday morning, including 96% of teachers and 99% of principals.

Some people vocally opposed to vaccine mandates did protest Monday. Video posted to social media showed demonstrators marching in locations around the city, including outside a Department of Education building in Brooklyn, carrying signs saying things such as: “Resist Medical Tyranny!”

Another video showed people overturning a COVID-19 testing facility’s tent as the protesters marched passed it.

The vaccination mandate in the nation’s largest school system does not include a test-out option, but does allow for medical and religious exemptions. It was supposed to go into effect last week but was delayed when a federal appeals court granted a temporary injunction. An appeals panel reversed that decision three days later and a request to the Supreme Court for an injunction was also denied.