DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — It may seem like an odd choice to have a rally in support of abortion rights on Mother’s Day, but organizers said that is just the point: they support “Motherhood by Choice, not Chance,” as some signs read.

Close to 200 supporters gathered across the street from the Ruth Bader Ginsburg municipal building in downtown Brooklyn in a Mother’s Day rally for Roe. Organizers say they are continuing the late Supreme Court justice’s fight for women’s rights, specifically the right to choose an abortion, now that a leaked draft says the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade.

One organizer talked openly about her own abortion almost a decade ago when she was a young grad student with no financial or emotional support to have a baby.

“I didn’t want to sacrifice my body. I was feeling very tired. It was very unwanted. It was a very big relief when I woke up from the anesthesia at Planned Parenthood,” Sam Attaguile, Brooklyn Peoples’ March organizer, told PIX11 News.

The RBG Democratic club of Brooklyn asked people to bring the entire family out on Mother’s Day to protest the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade.

A family from Cobble Hill did just that.

“I’m a mother by choice,” Hronn Holmer, a rally participant, told PIX11 News. “Not everyone wants to be a mother. What better way to celebrate me as a mother than to support this rally?”

Her husband said the family believes in standing up for the rights of all mothers. The couple’s 8-year-old son was also there.

“In the past, women didn’t have the same rights as men but they should,” their son, Atticus, said.

Organizers say this is just the beginning of weeks and weeks of marches and letter writing campaigns. Former Congresswoman Elizabth Holtzman, who spoke at the rally, talked about next steps.

“What we need is to get out in the street, write to the Supreme Court expressing discussed outrage,” Holtzman told PIX11 News. “This is the first time in American history that a constitutional right will be taken away.”

Rise Up for Abortion Rights organizer Emma Kaplan says her group is calling for a protest next Saturday, May 14, in Union Square at 2 p.m.