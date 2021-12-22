Dementia care specialist shares unique approach with millions on TikTok

Teepa Snow has been caring for others since she was a teenager, and calls her experience working in a Jewish nursing hope “fascinating” and eye-opening.

That experience became the catalyst for Snow’s approach to working with dementia patients, a philosophy she’s implemented for more than four decades in the field.

“You are working with another human being who has lived a rich, full life,” Snow said.

In light of that, Snow’s approach aims to give full person to who a person was — and still is — despite the mental prison dementia traps them in. Snow builds a relationship to better understand their social cues and find a new language to communicate with when words are lost.

She spreads her wisdom through conferences, online courses, masterclasses and even TikTok. Snow has amassed millions of views on the platform, which she told PIX11 News helps her expand her reach.

“This is an audience we weren’t touching before,” she said.

Snow’s videos have gone viral, and strike a nerve with those taking care of their loved ones. By showing everyday care scenarios, she said she helps people improve as caregivers.