BROOKLYN (PIX11) — The family of Delrawn Small rallied outside Kings County Supreme Court on Monday with hopes of getting the NYPD officer who fatally shot Small fired.

Small died in 2016. Family members say the only thing preventing the officer from his disciplinary trial is a judge sitting on an unsealed motion. Officer Wayne Isaacs was previously found not guilty in the Small’s shooting death.

“This struggle has gone through four police commissioners and two mayors,” Victor Dempsey, Small’s brother said.

Isaacs shot Small, who was unarmed, three times. Isaacs was found not guilty in his 2017 criminal trial, but two years ago, the Civilian Complaint Review Board recommended he be terminated.

His disciplinary trial has been stalled The Justice Committee — a grassroots organization that works with families who lost loved ones to police brutality — says all that needs to be done is for Judge Danny Chun to take action on a motion filed more than a year ago by the CCRB.

“We demand that Judge Chun grant the motion to unseal the records from Isaacs’ 2017 murder trial immediately. No more delays,” Danny Kim, an organizer with Justice Committee said.

They question the delay, as the documents were already seen in the public trial.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams joined the call for the motion to be unsealed.

“We shouldn’t have to fight so hard to just have the process go through,” Williams said. “This process always seemed to get jammed up particularly when there are police-involved shootings.”

Officer Isaacs is still active with the NYPD.

“We’ve lost justice already,” Dempsey said. “We’re fighting for accountability. He was murdered in front of his son, who was 4 months at the time. His son’s about to be 7.”

The family hopes the judge will make a decision soon so that the disciplinary trial can begin.