NEW YORK, N.Y. – Delivery workers took over the City Hall newsstand Thursday, fighting for a $30 an hour minimum wage.

“A lot of people think that this is an easy job, but it’s not an easy job,” said Jessica Choque, a delivery worker.

Standing shoulder to shoulder, fists raised in the air, New York’s delivery workers said they have one goal: getting their companies to raise the minimum wage to $30 an hour.

“They can do better for all people,” said Choque, “especially for those people who are fighting every day. It’s a good job and I like it and I hope they can take a good decision for everybody.”

Last year, City Council passed regulation of delivery apps, including GrubHub and DoorDash — a step towards better working conditions and pay. But Los Deliveristas Unidos says the fight isn’t over.

“We have a lot of expenses,” delivery worker Mani Ramirez. “We want to cover all the expenses and get some money to support our families. Phone, bikes, repairs, meals, weather, expenses for work, we cover all that from our pockets.”

Grubhub shared the following statement with PIX11 News:

“We’re committed to our delivery partners and know they are absolutely essential to New York City’s businesses and communities,” said Grubhub in a statement. “That’s why we’ve supported legislation that protects the rights of workers for any app. We are constantly innovating to improve the driver experience on Grubhub, including by releasing updated safety features, increasing flexible access to earnings and more.”

DoorDash also weighed in:

“Dashing enables so many people to earn when, where, and how often they choose,” a DoorDash spokesperson told PIX 11. “Proposals that significantly increase the costs of delivery could have damaging effects on small businesses by reducing orders and harming the very workers an earnings standard intends to support. We will continue to work with policymakers on a reasonable approach to minimum earnings that supports Dashers and keeps these crucial services within reach for businesses and consumers.”

A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams also shared a statement with PXI11 News:

“The Adams administration has been laser-focused on supporting working people, including our city’s delivery workers,” a City Hall spokesperson told PIX11. “Under the mayor’s leadership, we have implemented brand new worker protections for delivery workers and launched a first-of-its-kind hub program leveraging existing infrastructure to provide spaces for delivery workers to rest and recharge. But we recognize there is more work to do, which is why we are engaged in ongoing efforts to secure higher wages for these workers so they are fairly compensated for their labor.”

Los Deliveristas Unidos was first formed during the height of the pandemic, and they say they continue to fight for not only higher pay, but the right to use a restroom on the job as well as protective equipment.